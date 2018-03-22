Chicago Cubs looking for fast start in 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon walks out from the clubhouse at the team's spring training baseball facility in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs remember what it was like in 2016, and they remember what happened last year. They remember all the fun they had two years ago, and how tired they were at the end of last season. “These guys absolutely get it. They’re on a mission, no question,” Maddon said. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo