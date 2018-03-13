Ken Flach, owner of 6 Grand Slam doubles titles, dies at 54

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 1993, file photo, Ken Flach, left, of Alpharetta, Ga., and Rick Leach, right, of Laguna Beach, Calif., check out the winner's trophy after taking the U.S. Open men's doubles title in New York. Flach, who won four Grand Slam titles in men's doubles and two in mixed doubles, died Monday night, March 12, 2018, in California after a brief illness, the ATP World Tour and International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday, March 13, 2018. He was 54. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo