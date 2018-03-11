Weekend Sports In Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier with the top-ranked Cavaliers getting preferential seeding in the South Region.
The first four games in Dayton, Ohio, will be LIU-Brooklyn against Radford and St. Bonaventure against UCLA on Tuesday night, and North Carolina Central against Texas Southern and Arizona State against Syracuse on Wednesday night.
Among the intriguing early matchups is No. 8 seed Creighton and its star, Marcus Foster, against ninth-seeded Kansas State. Foster began his career with the Wildcats.
The Final Four is March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio.
Southern California, Notre Dame, Baylor and Saint Mary's are the No. 1 seeds for the National Invitation Tournament.
GOLF
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey closed with a 6-under 65 and won the Valspar Championship after watching Tiger Woods come up one putt short of a playoff.
A highly charged PGA Tour event ended with one player ending a long victory drought, just not the one most fans came to see.
Casey ran off three straight birdies early on the back nine to take the lead, and he closed with tough pars to post at 10-under 274. No one caught him, giving Casey his first PGA Tour victory since the 2009 Houston Open.
Patrick Reed squandered a chance to force a playoff when a long birdie putt rolled 45 feet back to his feet and he three-putted for bogey.
Woods charged up the record crowd with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet on the 17th hole to get within one shot. He laid well back off the 18th tee and hit his approach from 185 yards to just inside 40 feet. The birdie chance to force a playoff was 2 feet short.
Woods closed with a 1-under 70 and tied for second, his highest finish in an official tournament since he tied for second at The Barclays in 2013.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Vijay Singh got up-and-down for birdie with a putter from off the green on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Toshiba Classic on Sunday.
The 55-year-old Hall of Famer edged Tommy Tolles, Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott McCarron to win for the first time as an individual on the PGA Tour Champions. He teamed with Carlos Franco to win last year's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
Singh has played a limited schedule on the 50-and-over tour while continuing to compete on the PGA Tour, where he has 34 career victories.
The Fijian closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-day total of 11-under 202 at Newport Beach Country Club.
AUTO RACING
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Harvick started 10th Sunday at ISM Raceway, chasing his third straight NASCAR Cup Series victory and record-extending ninth at the desert track.
He's also was trying to get past penalties for technical violations found after his Las Vegas victory last week.
Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. started from the pole, followed by the Hendrick Motorsports trio of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Team Penske's Logano started fifth. Logano is the last driver to win three in a row, accomplishing the feat in 2015.
Morning rain gave way to sun well before the drivers hit the track. On Friday, light rain delayed the Xfinity Series race for two hours.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais won IndyCar's season-opening race in St. Petersburg on Sunday, a victory handed to him when Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens crashed racing for the lead.
Wickens was heading to a victory in his IndyCar debut until two late cautions gave Rossi a chance to take it away.
On a restart with two laps remaining, Rossi tried to dive inside of Wickens entering the first turn. The two cars made contact and Wickens spun off course. Bourdais slid by both cars from third for the victory.
It is the 37th career victory for the Frenchman, who ranks sixth on IndyCar's all-time list. Bourdais trails Al Unser by two wins for fifth on the list.
PRO FOOTBALL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star cornerback Richard Sherman signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, two days after being released by the rival Seattle Seahawks.
The deal reportedly is worth up to $39.15 million.
"Richard is one of the premier competitors Kyle and I have ever encountered," 49ers general Manager John Lynch said, referring to coach Kyle Shanahan. "We look forward to him sharing his wealth of experience and his passion for the game of football with our team."
Sherman played an integral role in the fierce NFC West rivalry between Seattle and San Francisco earlier this decade. With the Seahawks retooling their defense, he became expendable.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants cut veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Sunday.
Rodgers-Cromartie and the team failed to rework his contract, which called for him to make $6.5 million in salary and a cap hit of $8.5 million.
The 2017 season was a difficult one for the 10-year pro who didn't have an interception and was suspended for one game by then-coach Ben McAdoo for leaving practice without permission.
Rodgers-Cromartie was a first-round draft pick out of Tennessee State by the Cardinals in 2008. He played three seasons for Arizona, getting 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He then went to Philadelphia for two years, Denver for one before spending the last four seasons with New York.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers and Hayward's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed the deal Sunday.
NFL.com first reported the extension, which includes $20 million guaranteed.
Hayward has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Chargers, who signed him as a free agent from Green Bay in 2016. The six-year pro has played in every game since joining the Chargers, with 11 total interceptions while drawing the toughest defensive assignments.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston has been unanimously re-elected as president of the NFL players union, earning his third straight three-year term.
Winston, who is scheduled to become a free agent, ran unopposed for the position. The NFLPA Board of Player Representatives announced the result Sunday at the NFLPA's annual meetings.
New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich was elected as the union's treasurer.
BASEBALL
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that free agent ace Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract is pending a physical. The deal is reportedly worth $75 million. NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported the agreement.
The 32-year-old righty was among several top free agents who didn't get a deal for six or seven years in a changing market. The Phillies, who have plenty of money to spend, waited until the price was right for them.
Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Chicago Cubs and helped them win the World Series the next season. He was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 30 starts last year.
BOXING
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Oscar Valdez persevered through a grueling challenge from England's Scott Quigg in a steady rain to claim a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night.
Valdez (24-0, 19 KOs) retained his WBO featherweight title while fighting under a canopy at StubHub Center's famed outdoor ring. He got a heavy test from Quigg (34-2-2), who missed weight for the bout and appeared to benefit from that extra strength in the punishing bout.
Valdez's jaw was apparently broken during the fight, and he was taken to a hospital in nearby Torrance. Quigg had heavy damage on his face as the fighters embraced at the final bell.
Two judges scored the bout 117-111 for Valdez, and the third had it 118-110. The Associated Press scored it 116-112 for Valdez.
