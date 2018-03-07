Sports

Women's college basketball team pushes bus out of snow

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA

A women's college basketball team isn't letting a snowstorm that's pounding the Northeast get in its way.

Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

The Huskies are in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A university spokesman says the entire team and some assistant coaches "had a blast" trying to free the bus after practicing at St. Joseph's University. They were headed back to their hotel in downtown Philadelphia.

Northeastern plays Delaware in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Anton Watson sends Gonzaga Prep to state title game with last-second 3

View More Video