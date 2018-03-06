Don’t lose your head over it ... or a spare tire. It’s easy to figure out what is happening where thanks to
Sports

2018 motorsports calendar

By Alvin Keck

Special to the Herald

March 06, 2018 07:05 PM

2018 Motorsports Calendar

MARCH

10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix AZ

10 -- AMA Supercross, Daytona FL

11 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix AZ

11 -- IndyCar Series, St Petersburg FL

15-18 -- NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville FL

17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana CA

17 – AMA Supercross, St. Louis MO

18 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana CA

24 -- AMA Supercross, Indianapolis IN

24 -- Camping World Trucks, Martinsville VA

25 -- SSSCC Winter Heat 3, TCR, West Richland WA

25 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville VA

25 -- Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

APRIL

6-8 -- NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas NV

7 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

7 – AMA Supercross, Seattle WA

7 - IndyCar Series, Phoenix AZ

7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth TX

8 -- Tri-City Kart Club (TCKC) Race # 1, Horn Rapids Kart Track (HRKT) Richland WA

8 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fort Worth TX

8 – Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

14 – AMA Supercross, Minneapolis, MN

14 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol TN

14-15 -- SSSCC Events 1 & 2, TCR, West Richland WA

14-15 – Summit Series # 1 & 2, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

15 – IndyCar Series, Long Beach CA

15 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol TN

15 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of China, Shanghi

20 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond VA

20-22 -- NHRA Spring Nationals, Houston TX

21 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

21 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

21 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond VA

21 – AMA Supercross, Foxborough MA

21-22 – Points Series # 1 & 2, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

22 -- IndyCar Series, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham AL

27-29 -- NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Charlotte NC

28 -- NW Super Late Model Series / Columbia River Legends, Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO), East Wenatchee WA

28 – NW Pro4 Alliance, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID

28 -- AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City UT

28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega AL

28-29 – SSSCC Events 3 & 4, TCR, W. Richland WA

28-29 – Summit Series # 3 & 4, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

29 -- TCKC Race # 2, HRKT, Richland WA

29-- NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega AL

29 -- Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

MAY

4 – Camping World Trucks, Dover DE

4-6 -- NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta GA

5 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

5 -- AMA Supercross, Las Vegas NV

5 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover DE

5-6 – Points Series # 3 & 4, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

6 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Dover DE

11 – Camping World Trucks, Kansas City KS

12 – Summit Series # 5, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

12 – NW Super Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

12 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas City KS

12 -- IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis IN

18 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain, Barcelona

18 -- Camping World Trucks, Charlotte NC

18 – NASCAR Cup Showdown, Charlotte NC

18-20 -- NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka KS

19 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

19 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA

19 – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Assoc. (NSRA), Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR

19 -- NASCAR Cup Series All-Stars, Charlotte NC

19-20 -- SSSCC Events 5 & 6, TCR, West Richland WA

26 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte NC

26-27 – Summit Series # 6 & 7, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

26-27 – Columbia River Legends, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

27 -- IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis IN

27 - NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte NC

27 -- Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

31-6/3 -- NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Chicago IL

JUNE

2 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

2 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

2 – NW Super Late Model Series, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA

2 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono PA

2-3 – Point Series # 5 & 6, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

2-3 -- IndyCar Series, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit MI

3 -- TCKC Race # 3, HRKT Richland WA

3 – West Coast Late Model Series/NW Mini Stock Tour, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

3 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono PA

7-10 -- NHRA Summer Nationals, Englishtown NJ

8 -- Camping World Trucks, Fort Worth TX

8-9 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID

8-10 – Richland Regatta, Howard Amon Park, Richland WA

9 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

9 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brooklyn MI

9 -- IndyCar Series, Fort Worth TX

10 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Brooklyn MI

10 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada, Montreal

15-17 -- NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol TN

16 – Mr. Dizzy Stunt Show, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

16 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

16 – Camping World Trucks, Newton IA

16-17 – Point Series # 7 & 8, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Newton IA

21-24 -- NHRA Nationals, Norwalk OH

23 – Summit Series # 8, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

23 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID

23 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

23 – Camping World Trucks, Gateway Motorsports Park

24 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma CA

24 – IndyCar Series, Road America, Elkhart Lake WI

24 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of France, Le Castellet

29 - Camping World Trucks, Chicago IL

29-30 – NW Super Late Model Series/Columbia River Legends, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

30 – TBD, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

30 – NASCAR K&N West, Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR

30 - NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chicago IL

30-7/1 -- SSSCC Events 7 & 8, TCR, West Richland WA

JULY

1 - TCKC Race # 4, HRKT Richland WA

1 - NASCAR Cup Series, Chicago IL

1 – Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

6 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona FL

6-7 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Mission Valley Speedway, Polson MT

6-8 -- NHRA New England Nationals, Epping NH

7 – NW Modified Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

7 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

7 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona FL

7-8 – Points Series # 9 & 10, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

8 – IndyCar Series, Newton IA

8 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Silverstone

12 -- Camping World Trucks, Kentucky Speedway

13 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky Speedway

13-14 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA

14 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky Speedway

15 - NASCAR K&N West, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

15 – IndyCar Series, Streets of Toronto

18 -- Camping World Trucks, Eldora Speedway

20-21 – Montana 200, Montana Raceway Park, Kalispell MT

20-22 – NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Denver CO

21 -- TCKC Race # 5, HRKT Richland WA

21 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

21 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Loudon NH

22 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Loudon NH

22 – Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany, Hockenheim

27-29 – H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes, Tri-Cities WA

27-29 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma CA

28 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA

28 – NW Super Late Model Series, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Newton IA

28 -- Camping World Trucks, Pocono PA

29 -- IndyCar Series, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington OH

29 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono PA

29 -- Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

AUGUST

3 – Mr. Dizzy Stunt Show, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

3-4 – Idaho 200, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID

3-5 -- NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle WA

3-5 – H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes, Seattle WA

4 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

4 – NSRA Sprint Cars/WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

4 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen NY

4-5 -- SSSCC Events 9 & 10, TCR, West Richland WA

5 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen NY

11 – NASCAR K&N West, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

11 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington OH

11 -- Camping World Trucks, Brooklyn MI

11-12 – Point Series # 11 & 12, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

12 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Brooklyn MI

15 – Hot August Nights, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

15 -- Camping World Trucks, Bristol TN

16-19 -- NHRA Nationals, Brainerd MN

17 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol TN

17-18 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Western Speedway, Victoria BC Canada

18 – Columbia River Legends, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

18 – NW Super Late Model Series, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA

18 -- NASCAR Sprint Cup, Bristol TN

19 – IndyCar Series, Pocono PA

25 -- TCKC Saturday Night Shoot-Out, HRKT, Richland WA

25 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA

25 – IndyCar Series, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison IL

25 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America, Plymouth WI

26 -- Camping World Trucks, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Bowmansville ON Canada

26 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

29-Sep.3 -- NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis IN

31-9/1 – World of Outlaws, Skagit Speedway, Alger WA

SEPTEMBER

1 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA

1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington SC

1-2 – Columbia River Legends, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA

2 – IndyCar Series, Portland International Raceway, Portland OR

2 – NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington SC

2 -- Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

3 – World of Outlaws, Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma WA

5 – World of Outlaws, Willamette Speedway, Lebanon OR

8 – NW Mini Stock Tour / Local Championships, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

8 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

8 – NW Super Late Model Series/Columbia River Legends, Evergreen speedway, Monroe WA

8 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR

8 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis IN

8-9 -- SSSCC Events 11 & 12, TCR, West Richland WA

9 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis IN

14 -- Camping World Trucks, Las Vegas NV

14-16 -- NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte NC

15 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

15– NASCAR Xfinity Series, Las Vegas NV

15-16 – Summit Series # 9 & 10, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA

16 -- IndyCar Series, Sonoma CA

16 – NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas NV

16 -- Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

20-23 -- NHRA Nationals, Reading PA

21 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond VA

21-22 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID

22 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond VA

22-23 – TCKC Races 6 & 7, HRKT, Richland WA

22-23 – NW Super Late Model Series / Columbia River Legends, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA

28-30 -- NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis MO

29 -- NASCAR K&N West, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID

29 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte NC

29-30 – SSSCC Events 13 & 14, TCR, West Richland WA

29-30 – Points Series # 13 / Local Championships, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA

29-30 – NW Super Late Model Series /West Coast Late Model Series /NW Pro 4 Alliance, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA

30 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte NC

30 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Russia

OCTOBER

6 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover DE

7 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Dover DE

7 -- TCKC Race # 8, HRKT, Richland WA

7 -- Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

8 – Fall Brawl, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR

11-14 --NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas TX

13 -- SSSCC Thank-You Event, TCR, West Richland WA

13 -- Camping World Trucks, Talladega AL

14 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega AL

20 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas City KS

21 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas City KS

21 – Formula 1, United States Grand Prix, Austin TX

25-28 -- NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas NV

27 -- Camping World Trucks, Martinsville VA

28 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville VA

28 – Formula 1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

NOVEMBER

2 -- Camping World Trucks, Fort Worth TX

3 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth TX

4 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fort Worth TX

8-11 -- NHRA Finals, Pomona CA

9 -- Camping World Trucks, Phoenix AZ

10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix AZ

11 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix AZ

11 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil, Sao Paulo

16 -- Camping World Trucks, Homestead FL

17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead FL

18 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead FL

25 -- Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Compiled by Alvin Keck, local motorsports enthusiast

