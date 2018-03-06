2018 Motorsports Calendar
MARCH
10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix AZ
10 -- AMA Supercross, Daytona FL
11 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix AZ
11 -- IndyCar Series, St Petersburg FL
15-18 -- NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville FL
17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana CA
17 – AMA Supercross, St. Louis MO
18 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana CA
24 -- AMA Supercross, Indianapolis IN
24 -- Camping World Trucks, Martinsville VA
25 -- SSSCC Winter Heat 3, TCR, West Richland WA
25 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville VA
25 -- Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
APRIL
6-8 -- NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas NV
7 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
7 – AMA Supercross, Seattle WA
7 - IndyCar Series, Phoenix AZ
7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth TX
8 -- Tri-City Kart Club (TCKC) Race # 1, Horn Rapids Kart Track (HRKT) Richland WA
8 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fort Worth TX
8 – Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
14 – AMA Supercross, Minneapolis, MN
14 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol TN
14-15 -- SSSCC Events 1 & 2, TCR, West Richland WA
14-15 – Summit Series # 1 & 2, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
15 – IndyCar Series, Long Beach CA
15 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol TN
15 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of China, Shanghi
20 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond VA
20-22 -- NHRA Spring Nationals, Houston TX
21 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
21 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
21 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond VA
21 – AMA Supercross, Foxborough MA
21-22 – Points Series # 1 & 2, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
22 -- IndyCar Series, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham AL
27-29 -- NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Charlotte NC
28 -- NW Super Late Model Series / Columbia River Legends, Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO), East Wenatchee WA
28 – NW Pro4 Alliance, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID
28 -- AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City UT
28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega AL
28-29 – SSSCC Events 3 & 4, TCR, W. Richland WA
28-29 – Summit Series # 3 & 4, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
29 -- TCKC Race # 2, HRKT, Richland WA
29-- NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega AL
29 -- Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
MAY
4 – Camping World Trucks, Dover DE
4-6 -- NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta GA
5 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
5 -- AMA Supercross, Las Vegas NV
5 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover DE
5-6 – Points Series # 3 & 4, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
6 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Dover DE
11 – Camping World Trucks, Kansas City KS
12 – Summit Series # 5, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
12 – NW Super Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
12 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas City KS
12 -- IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis IN
18 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain, Barcelona
18 -- Camping World Trucks, Charlotte NC
18 – NASCAR Cup Showdown, Charlotte NC
18-20 -- NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka KS
19 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
19 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA
19 – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Assoc. (NSRA), Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR
19 -- NASCAR Cup Series All-Stars, Charlotte NC
19-20 -- SSSCC Events 5 & 6, TCR, West Richland WA
26 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte NC
26-27 – Summit Series # 6 & 7, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
26-27 – Columbia River Legends, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
27 -- IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis IN
27 - NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte NC
27 -- Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
31-6/3 -- NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Chicago IL
JUNE
2 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
2 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
2 – NW Super Late Model Series, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA
2 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono PA
2-3 – Point Series # 5 & 6, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
2-3 -- IndyCar Series, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit MI
3 -- TCKC Race # 3, HRKT Richland WA
3 – West Coast Late Model Series/NW Mini Stock Tour, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
3 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono PA
7-10 -- NHRA Summer Nationals, Englishtown NJ
8 -- Camping World Trucks, Fort Worth TX
8-9 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID
8-10 – Richland Regatta, Howard Amon Park, Richland WA
9 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
9 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brooklyn MI
9 -- IndyCar Series, Fort Worth TX
10 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Brooklyn MI
10 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada, Montreal
15-17 -- NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol TN
16 – Mr. Dizzy Stunt Show, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
16 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
16 – Camping World Trucks, Newton IA
16-17 – Point Series # 7 & 8, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Newton IA
21-24 -- NHRA Nationals, Norwalk OH
23 – Summit Series # 8, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
23 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID
23 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
23 – Camping World Trucks, Gateway Motorsports Park
24 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma CA
24 – IndyCar Series, Road America, Elkhart Lake WI
24 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of France, Le Castellet
29 - Camping World Trucks, Chicago IL
29-30 – NW Super Late Model Series/Columbia River Legends, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
30 – TBD, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
30 – NASCAR K&N West, Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR
30 - NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chicago IL
30-7/1 -- SSSCC Events 7 & 8, TCR, West Richland WA
JULY
1 - TCKC Race # 4, HRKT Richland WA
1 - NASCAR Cup Series, Chicago IL
1 – Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
6 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona FL
6-7 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Mission Valley Speedway, Polson MT
6-8 -- NHRA New England Nationals, Epping NH
7 – NW Modified Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
7 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
7 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona FL
7-8 – Points Series # 9 & 10, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
8 – IndyCar Series, Newton IA
8 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Silverstone
12 -- Camping World Trucks, Kentucky Speedway
13 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky Speedway
13-14 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA
14 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kentucky Speedway
15 - NASCAR K&N West, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
15 – IndyCar Series, Streets of Toronto
18 -- Camping World Trucks, Eldora Speedway
20-21 – Montana 200, Montana Raceway Park, Kalispell MT
20-22 – NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Denver CO
21 -- TCKC Race # 5, HRKT Richland WA
21 – West Coast Late Model Series, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
21 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Loudon NH
22 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Loudon NH
22 – Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany, Hockenheim
27-29 – H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes, Tri-Cities WA
27-29 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma CA
28 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA
28 – NW Super Late Model Series, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
28 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Newton IA
28 -- Camping World Trucks, Pocono PA
29 -- IndyCar Series, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington OH
29 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono PA
29 -- Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
AUGUST
3 – Mr. Dizzy Stunt Show, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
3-4 – Idaho 200, Stateline Speedway, Post Falls ID
3-5 -- NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle WA
3-5 – H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes, Seattle WA
4 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
4 – NSRA Sprint Cars/WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
4 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen NY
4-5 -- SSSCC Events 9 & 10, TCR, West Richland WA
5 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen NY
11 – NASCAR K&N West, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
11 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington OH
11 -- Camping World Trucks, Brooklyn MI
11-12 – Point Series # 11 & 12, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
12 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Brooklyn MI
15 – Hot August Nights, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
15 -- Camping World Trucks, Bristol TN
16-19 -- NHRA Nationals, Brainerd MN
17 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol TN
17-18 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Western Speedway, Victoria BC Canada
18 – Columbia River Legends, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
18 – NW Super Late Model Series, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA
18 -- NASCAR Sprint Cup, Bristol TN
19 – IndyCar Series, Pocono PA
25 -- TCKC Saturday Night Shoot-Out, HRKT, Richland WA
25 – WESCO Sprint Cars, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA
25 – IndyCar Series, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison IL
25 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America, Plymouth WI
26 -- Camping World Trucks, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Bowmansville ON Canada
26 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
29-Sep.3 -- NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis IN
31-9/1 – World of Outlaws, Skagit Speedway, Alger WA
SEPTEMBER
1 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Evergreen Speedway, Monroe WA
1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington SC
1-2 – Columbia River Legends, South Sound Speedway, Tenino WA
2 – IndyCar Series, Portland International Raceway, Portland OR
2 – NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington SC
2 -- Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Monza
3 – World of Outlaws, Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma WA
5 – World of Outlaws, Willamette Speedway, Lebanon OR
8 – NW Mini Stock Tour / Local Championships, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
8 – West Coast Late Model Series, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
8 – NW Super Late Model Series/Columbia River Legends, Evergreen speedway, Monroe WA
8 – NW Pro 4 Alliance, Douglas Co. Speedway, Roseburg OR
8 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis IN
8-9 -- SSSCC Events 11 & 12, TCR, West Richland WA
9 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis IN
14 -- Camping World Trucks, Las Vegas NV
14-16 -- NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte NC
15 – WESCO Sprint Cars, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
15– NASCAR Xfinity Series, Las Vegas NV
15-16 – Summit Series # 9 & 10, Renegade Raceway, Union Gap WA
16 -- IndyCar Series, Sonoma CA
16 – NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas NV
16 -- Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
20-23 -- NHRA Nationals, Reading PA
21 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond VA
21-22 – NSRA Sprint Cars, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID
22 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond VA
22-23 – TCKC Races 6 & 7, HRKT, Richland WA
22-23 – NW Super Late Model Series / Columbia River Legends, WVSO, East Wenatchee WA
28-30 -- NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis MO
29 -- NASCAR K&N West, Meridian Speedway, Meridian ID
29 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte NC
29-30 – SSSCC Events 13 & 14, TCR, West Richland WA
29-30 – Points Series # 13 / Local Championships, Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla WA
29-30 – NW Super Late Model Series /West Coast Late Model Series /NW Pro 4 Alliance, Spokane Super Oval, Airway Heights WA
30 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte NC
30 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Russia
OCTOBER
6 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover DE
7 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Dover DE
7 -- TCKC Race # 8, HRKT, Richland WA
7 -- Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
8 – Fall Brawl, Hermiston Raceway Park, Hermiston OR
11-14 --NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas TX
13 -- SSSCC Thank-You Event, TCR, West Richland WA
13 -- Camping World Trucks, Talladega AL
14 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega AL
20 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas City KS
21 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas City KS
21 – Formula 1, United States Grand Prix, Austin TX
25-28 -- NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas NV
27 -- Camping World Trucks, Martinsville VA
28 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville VA
28 – Formula 1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
NOVEMBER
2 -- Camping World Trucks, Fort Worth TX
3 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth TX
4 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Fort Worth TX
8-11 -- NHRA Finals, Pomona CA
9 -- Camping World Trucks, Phoenix AZ
10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix AZ
11 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix AZ
11 -- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil, Sao Paulo
16 -- Camping World Trucks, Homestead FL
17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead FL
18 -- NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead FL
25 -- Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Compiled by Alvin Keck, local motorsports enthusiast
