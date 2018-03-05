Shaq Moore _ the young American trying to make it in Europe

In this photo taken on Thursday Feb. 22, 2018, Shaq Moore poses before training with Spanish soccer club Levante in Valencia, Spain. Young American soccer player Shaq Moore is trying to make it in Europe the hard way, going to the old continent as a teenager to join smaller teams and try to move up in his career like other European youngsters. Currently with the first team of Levante, he now he is having a chance to play against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga. Tales Azzoni AP Photo