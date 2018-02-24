More Videos

Sanderson’s hot shooting helps Richland boys to regional win over Davis

Video: Richland, Davis renew Big 9 rivalry in regional playoff game

Led by Toure and Hazel, Kamiakin girls ready for regional matchup vs. Seattle Prep

Austin Dillon got the Number 3 back into victory lane at Daytona and it feels good

VIDEO: Riley Sorn breaks down Richland’s first meeting with Gonzaga Prep

Mt. Spokane cruises to regionals with win over Kennewick

Chiawana girls rally, but season ends in loss to University

Richland’s Garrett and Earl Streufert look ahead to Friday’s district championship vs. Gonzaga Prep

Southridge sending a school record 12 to Mat Classic

These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory

This beloved Pasco fixture is stepping down

Pasco wrestling tournament organizer and cheer coach Sandra Kerr is calling quits after 16 years.
Tri-City Herald
Perfection is no longer attainable for the Richland High School boys basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last Friday to 23-0 GSL champion Gonzaga Prep, 56-53 in the District 8 championship game. But the Bombers (22-1) are chasing a title even bigger than that, of the state variety, and begin their quest for that distinction with a regional round matchup against the Big 9-champion Davis Pirates (20-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed spots in the state tournament next week at the Tacoma Dome, with the winner earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but the preliminary contest provides the Bombers with an opportunity to re-focus after the loss to G-Prep. "I think our guys are dialed in for that," Richland coach Earl Streufert said. "I think they're ready to just go and get back on the court and play against somebody again. Because that was a tough one up there last Friday."

Kamiakin juniors Oumou Toure and Alexa Hazel have led the Braves girls basketball team to the state tournament in each of their three years as members of the varsity squad. Ranked No. 4 in the state's 3A RPI, the Braves take on the No. 5 Seattle Prep Panthers at 8 p.m. Friday in the regional round of the state tournament, hosted at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed a spot at the Tacoma Dome next week, but that doesn't mean Kamiakin doesn't want to pick up its 21st win of the season, as Toure and Hazel explain.

Against a Gonzaga Prep team renowned for its ability to drive the lane, Richland's 7-foot-3 senior center Riley Sorn was going to have to be at his best to give the Bombers a chance. While the Bullpups were victorious this time around -- 56-53 on Friday in the District 8 Class 4A championship at the Spokane Arena -- Sorn said he was optimistic about the outcome should the teams meet again in the state playoffs.

The Chiawana Riverhawks girls basketball team fell to the University Titans 61-55 on Friday in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game of the District 8 4A playoffs at the Spokane Arena. Kenedy Cartwright had game highs with 19 points and three steals in the final game of her high school career.

Defense led the way for the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team in a 55-41 win over the Rogers Pirates in their District 8 3A semifinal game. Champ Grayson led all scorers with 16 points and Garrett Paxton had 13 in the winning effort. The Braves will try to repeat as district champs against the Mt. Spokane Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spokane Veteran's Arena.

Chiawana High School girls soccer player Summer Yates signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play for the University of Washington on Wednesday. She had committed to the school when she was a freshman, and in her high school career scored 99 goals, played on several U.S. Women's National Teams, and earned a plethora of accolades including All-MCC and Herald All-Area Player of the Year, and two All-State team nods.