Realmuto loses to Marlins in salary arbitration; Bour wins

FILE - In this June 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Miami. Realmuto, among the Marlins who could be traded as part of the team's payroll purge under new chief executive Derek Jeter, went to salary arbitration with Miami on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2018, and asked that he be given a raise to $3.5 million instead of $2.9 million. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo