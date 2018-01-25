AP source: Jose Reyes, Mets agree to $2M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Jose Reyes hits a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the negotiations says Reyes and the Mets have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract for the infielder to remain in New York. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Laurence Kesterson, File AP Photo