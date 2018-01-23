Ex-Nebraska women's coach Connie Yori joins Creighton staff

FILE - In this March 22, 2014, file photo, Nebraska coach Connie Yori watches during the team's first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Fresno State in Los Angeles. Yori is returning to women’s basketball as a member of the Creighton staff. Yori, who starred at Creighton as a player and was the Bluejays’ coach from 1992-2002, will be a program adviser. Coach Jim Flanery said Tuesday she would help develop game strategy, scout opponents and participate in on-campus recruiting. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo