Cardinals hire Panthers D-coordinator Wilks as head coach

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks watches players warm up during NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. Wilks is the new head football coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, that the 48-year-old Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator had agreed to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo