Sports

Struggling French club Toulouse fires coach Pascal Dupraz

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 04:08 AM

TOULOUSE, France

Struggling French league club Toulouse has fired coach Pascal Dupraz and replaced him with Michael Debeve.

Dupraz was dismissed Monday following a 2-1 loss at Montpellier over the weekend that left the club in second-to-last place in the league standings.

Toulouse has won only five of its 22 league games this season.

Dupraz joined Toulouse in March 2016 and managed to save the southwestern club from relegation that season. In a statement published on the club's website, Toulouse praised the former Evian coach for "his commitment and professionalism."

