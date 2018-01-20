Leach: Hilinski had no signs of depression before death

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick

Champ Grayson scored a career-high 28 points to help lead the Kamiakin Braves boys basketball team to a 65-62 victory over the Kennewick Lions on Friday at Kamiakin High School. After the game, Grayson discussed his improved play in the past two games, and how the team was able to hold off a late flurry from the Lions to clinch the top MCC 3A seed.