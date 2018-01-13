Sports

Reaction to sportscaster Keith Jackson's death at 89

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 04:14 PM

Reaction to the death of longtime sportscaster Keith Jackson at 89:

"He was one of our giants. He could do anything and loved doing it." —longtime broadcaster Brent Musburger.

"For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football. When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and a memorable presence." — Walt Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

"One of my favorite memories from my time in college was getting to do production meetings with Keith Jackson and Dan Fouts. Keith was the voice of my childhood Saturday football afternoons. Rest In Peace my friend." — Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Just heard the news that everyone's favorite CFB broadcaster Keith Jackson passed away last night. Can close my eyes and think of so many of his special calls. Thank you Keith for all the memories and the grace in which you provided them. RIP Keith # GOAT" — college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit

"Having a hard time finding the right words to express what the icon Keith Jackson meant to me personally, Michigan football and CFB, in general. May his family find some comfort in knowing how much joy he brought us for so many years and that his legacy endures. #RIP #Legend" — college football analyst and ex-NFL player Desmond Howard

"And now the biggest, most distinct voice ever in football broadcasting has left us. Thank you, Keith, for the forever memories ... of big moments and also for the small kindnesses. Nothing professionally could ever mean as much to me as a compliment from Keith." — college football broadcaster Chris Fowler

