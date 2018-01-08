Georgia wide receiver Jayson Stanley runs a drill during the team's practice Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Athens, Ga., for Monday's NCAA championship football game against Alabama in Atlanta.
Alabama vs. Georgia in all-SEC CFP championship game

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

January 08, 2018 12:37 AM

UPDATED January 08, 2018 12:38 AM

ATLANTA

No. 4 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in an all-Southeastern Conference College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tries to tie former Alabama coach Bear Bryant's record six major poll national championships. Saban has led the Tide to four national championships since 2009, and the last three national championship games.

Georgia, coached by former Saban assistant Kirby Smart, is looking for its first national championship since 1980.

The Bulldogs feature the most prolific running back combination in college football in senior Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. They combined for six touchdowns in the Bulldogs semifinal victory against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama has to No. 1 rushing defense in the country and smothered Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semifinal to get here.

