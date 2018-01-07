Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot in his final match against Ryan Harrison of the U.S. during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot in his final match against Ryan Harrison of the U.S. during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Tertius Pickard AP Photo

Sports

Kyrgios beats Harrison to win Brisbane International title

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 03:05 AM

BRISBANE, Australia

Nick Kyrgios has won an ATP title on home soil for the first time with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ryan Harrison at the Brisbane International on Sunday.

It was a fourth title for the enigmatic 22-year-old Australian, and the first since 2016.

Harrison had five breakpoint chances in the first set but couldn't convert, and Kyrgios bounced back to get the decisive break in the seventh game and took control with a mix of unorthodox shot-making and pure power on his serve.

Kyrgios had trouble with his left knee during the tournament, and needed to change the tape during the first set of the final. After that, he appeared to move more freely and didn't expect it to trouble him at the Australian Open beginning Jan. 15.

