Sports

Flipkens beats Vekic at ASB Classic in Auckland

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 02:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Donna Vekic became the first seeded player ousted at the ASB Tennis Classic when she lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 to Belgium's Kristen Flipkens on Monday in a rain-interrupted first-round match.

After losing a first set which was punctuated by rain delays and a five-minute break when Flipkens sought treatment for an injured shoulder, the eighth-seeded Vekic seemed to hold the upper hand, sweeping the second set in 34 minutes.

But the 21-year-old Croatian player lost momentum with a series of unforced errors which led to an early service break in the third set. She rallied to level at 4-4, then lost serve and squandered two break points before Flipkens served out the match.

Flipkens improved her record to 5-0 against Vekic and said she would seek physio treatment before the second round.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Petra Martic beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-3 and Su-Wei Hsieh beat Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-3.

Second-seeded Julia Goerges was due to play Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig later Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game

    The Mt. Spokane boys basketball team beat the Pasco Bulldogs 71-43 on Thursday in a matchup at the Hanford Holiday Tournament.

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 0:49

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game
Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well 1:09

Video: Chiawana had a plan against Pasco. It worked out pretty well
VIDEO: Why this could be the best Richland hoops team in recent history 2:24

VIDEO: Why this could be the best Richland hoops team in recent history

View More Video