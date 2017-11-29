Gremio's goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, of Brazil, secures the ball during the final Copa Libertadores championship soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
Gremio's goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, of Brazil, secures the ball during the final Copa Libertadores championship soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Esteban Felix AP Photo
Gremio's goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, of Brazil, secures the ball during the final Copa Libertadores championship soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Esteban Felix AP Photo

Sports

Brazil's Gremio wins Copa Libertadores for the 3rd time

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Brazil's Gremio has won the prestigious Copa Libertadores for the third time in its history with a 2-1 victory at Argentina's Lanus.

After a 1-0 victory in Porto Alegre last week, Gremio secured the South American crown Wednesday night with goals by midfielders Fernandinho at 28 minutes and Luan at 45.

Lanus' Jose Sand scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

The Brazilians also lifted the continental trophy in 1983 and 1995. Lanus, a club from Buenos Aires suburbs, was playing its first final in the tournament's history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gremio's culture is more of Uruguayan will power than Brazilian flair, but this year it has been a goal machine.

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi was a star of the Southern Brazilian team in its first South American title.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work

    Mason Martin putting in offseason work with new-age technology at The Batters Box in Kennewick.

Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work

Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work 1:12

Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work
Earl Thomas after Seahawks beat rookie C.J. Beathard, 49ers: 'Obviously, it wasn't the best QB' 1:35

Earl Thomas after Seahawks beat rookie C.J. Beathard, 49ers: 'Obviously, it wasn't the best QB'
Richland quarterback Cade Jensen heaps praise on his receivers. 0:57

Richland quarterback Cade Jensen heaps praise on his receivers.

View More Video