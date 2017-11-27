Earl Thomas after Seahawks beat rookie C.J. Beathard, 49ers: 'Obviously, it wasn't the best QB'

Ryan Kriskovich, Josh Mendoza and Victor Strasser return interceptions for touchdowns, and the Richland High School football team rolls the West Valley (Yakima) Rams 62-28 in a first round Class 4A state playoff game on Friday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.
Richland quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold talk about the root of the senior signal caller's success in his first year under center for the Bombers. The Richland High School football team opens the state playoffs against West Valley (Yakima) at 7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium
Highlights and reaction from forward Britney Donais, goalkeeper Grace Wilbur and coach Chris Erikson after the Kamiakin Braves girls soccer team beat the Mountain View Thunder 4-1 on Tuesday at Lampson Stadium in an opening round state playoff game.