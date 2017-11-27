More Videos

  • Earl Thomas after Seahawks beat rookie C.J. Beathard, 49ers: 'Obviously, it wasn't the best QB'

    Seahawks defender Earl Thomas locker room interview after recording five tackles against San Francisco .

VIDEO: Cade Jensen eager to lead Richland on playoff push

Richland quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold talk about the root of the senior signal caller's success in his first year under center for the Bombers. The Richland High School football team opens the state playoffs against West Valley (Yakima) at 7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium