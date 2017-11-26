Sports

Rowe hits 5 3s, scores 25; CS Fullerton beats Harvard 70-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:17 PM

FULLERTON, Calif.

Jackson Rowe hit five 3-pointers and finished with career-high 25 points on 10-of-10 shooting to help Cal State Fullerton beat Harvard 70-61 on Sunday night in the fifth-place game of the Wooden Legacy.

Kyle Allman added 16 points and Austin Awosika had seven points, five rebounds and six assists for Fullerton (3-3).

There were 13 lead changes in the first 23 minutes before Arkim Robertson made two free throws to give Fullerton a 40-38 lead and the Titans never again trailed. Robert Baker's 3-pointer made it 46-all, the eighth tie of the game, with 12 minutes left, but Rowe answered with a 3 and his dunk made it 55-47 about three minutes later. Ahmad scored five points during an 8-0 run gave Fullerton a 65-54 lead with 1:50 remaining.

Bryce Aiken had 16 points and Corey Johnson scored 11 for Harvard (3-4). The Crimson shot just 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The Titans shot 60 percent (9 of 15) from the field, and hit 17 of 20 foul shots, in the second half.

