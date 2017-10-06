The Kamiakin football team stayed in the locker room; it’s not what you think

The boos rained down on the Kamiakin Braves as they took the field before Friday night’s game at Fran Rish Stadium.
Under normal circumstances, it would simply have been a regular greeting for a Mid-Columbia Conference rival; they were playing on Richland’s field after all.
But this time, there was some political drama driving the reaction.
When the national anthem started up before the game, the Braves players and coaches were still in the locker room. When they came out after the song, the reaction was immediate and intense. Along with the boos, social media took off.
But unlike many NFL players and teams, Kamiakin wasn’t trying to make any kind of political statement. The Braves were just told the anthem was going to be delayed becuase the game was being televised on SWX. And when they heard it start up while they were in the locker room, they figured better to wait than come out in the middle of it.
This is what actually took place regarding the National Anthem tonight. pic.twitter.com/0MaqMCo31S— Kamiakin Athletics (@KamiakinBraves) October 7, 2017
