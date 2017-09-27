Cop photographed with flag in NFL protest reprimanded

Another Chicago police officer has been reprimanded for expressing an opinion in a social media posting.
The unnamed white officer posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him in uniform holding an American flag as he stands near a marked Chicago police SUV. A poster in the picture had three messages: "I stand for the anthem," ''I love the American flag" and "I support my president and the 2nd Amendment."
The uniformed officer was disciplined days after two uniformed black officers were reprimanded for posing with an activist in a photo shared on social media of them kneeling and raising their fists. They were showing support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand during the national anthem last season to protest police treatment of minorities.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the three officers violated rules prohibiting them from participating in political activity while on duty.
