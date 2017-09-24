Valeri scores twice and Timbers beat Orlando City 3-0

Five-year-old Derrick Tellez and his older brother Josue Tellez, right, take part in the national anthem on field with the Portland Timbers before a soccer match against Orlando City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Derrick Tellez, a goalkeeper, was signed to a one-game contract with the Timbers as part of his wish with Make-A-Wish Oregon. Anne M. Peterson AP Photo