Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon, right, celebrates scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox with teammate Brandon Moss during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon, right, celebrates scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox with teammate Brandon Moss during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago. Jim Young AP Photo
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon, right, celebrates scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox with teammate Brandon Moss during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago. Jim Young AP Photo

Sports

Royals keep wild card hopes alive with 8-2 win over Chisox

By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press

September 23, 2017 7:24 PM

CHICAGO

Alex Gordon homered, Whit Merrifield drove in three runs and Danny Duffy pitched into the seventh inning to lead the Royals to an 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night, keeping Kansas City's slim playoff hopes alive.

Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 with a pair of run-scoring doubles.

With eight games remaining, the Royals trail Minnesota by 4 ½ games for the second AL wild card.

Duffy (9-9) allowed two runs on eight hits in six-plus innings for his first win since Aug. 22.

Jose Abreu went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs to reach the 100-RBI mark for the fourth straight season. The Chicago slugger is just the third major leaguer to begin his career with four straight seasons of at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs. Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols are the others.

Tim Anderson went 1 for 4 to extend his career-best hitting streak to 14 games.

Dylan Covey (0-7) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. The right-hander still is looking for his first major-league win after 17 appearances (11 starts).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.
Video: Chiawana bounces back with 26-7 win over Hanford 1:48

Video: Chiawana bounces back with 26-7 win over Hanford
Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco 1:32

Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco

View More Video