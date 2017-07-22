Sports

July 22, 2017 5:21 PM

Predators re-sign Arvidsson to $29.75 million, 7-year deal

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Nashville Predators have re-signed 31-goal scorer Viktor Arvidsson to a $29.75 million, seven-year deal.

Arvidsson will count $4.25 million against the salary cap through 2022-23. General manager David Poile announced the deal Saturday night after the team and player went to arbitration earlier in the day.

The restricted free-agent forward tied for the Predators lead in goals and with 61 points last season. His 45-point improvement from 2015-16 was the second-biggest in the NHL.

Arvidsson had 13 points in 22 games during Nashville's run to the Stanley Cup Final. The 24-year-old Swede has 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 142 NHL games, all with the Predators.

Nashville has two restricted free agents left to sign: center Ryan Johansen and forward Austin Watson.

