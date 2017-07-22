FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro bobbles a single hit by Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Castro will be placed on the disabled list with another injury to his right hamstring, manager Joe Girardi said Saturday, July 22. Castro, activated off the disabled on July 15, reinjured his hamstring while running out a ground ball on Wednesday at Minnesota. He played in the first two games of the series at Seattle on Thursday and Friday with one hit in eight at-bats.
July 22, 2017 5:35 PM

Yankees Castro headed back to disabled list

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro will be placed on the disabled list with another injury to his right hamstring, manager Joe Girardi said Saturday.

Castro, activated off the disabled on July 15, reinjured his hamstring while running out a ground ball on Wednesday at Minnesota. He played in the first two games of the series at Seattle on Thursday and Friday with one hit in eight at-bats.

"We're not sure it's the exact same spot," Girardi said. "He'll probably go on the DL starting tomorrow. It's frustrating, he's frustrated. He had an MRI this morning and we've got to put him down for a bit."

Castro is hitting .307 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 79 games.

Girardi said Tyler Wade will be recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where the infielder is hitting .313 with six homers and 30 RBIs. Wade was optioned to Triple-A on July 15 after a nine-game stint with the Yankees, when Castro was previously injured.

