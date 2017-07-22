Yankees Castro headed back to disabled list

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro bobbles a single hit by Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Castro will be placed on the disabled list with another injury to his right hamstring, manager Joe Girardi said Saturday, July 22. Castro, activated off the disabled on July 15, reinjured his hamstring while running out a ground ball on Wednesday at Minnesota. He played in the first two games of the series at Seattle on Thursday and Friday with one hit in eight at-bats. Paul Beaty, File AP Photo