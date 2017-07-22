Father & son spend decade following D-backs to every ML park

In this 2017 photo provided by Frank Gennario Jr., Frank Gennario Jr. and his son, Tony, pose at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Frank Gennario lost his father to bone cancer when he was 16, and he clings tightly to memories of their days at Yankee Stadium. When Frank's only son was nearing the same age, it became critical to him that they build those same ballpark memories. So the pair set a goal: see their beloved Arizona Diamondbacks play in every big league park. Ten years later, they have completed their quest. Frank Gennario Jr. via AP)