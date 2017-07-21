Ledecky prepares for another big week at world championships

FILE - In this Aug., 24, 2016, file photo, Olympic gold-medal swimmer Katie Ledecky talks to the media before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals, in Washington. Ledecky shrugs off the notion that she’s doing anything special. Ledecky will race every day for seven straight days at the world championships in Budapest, if all goes according to plan. Nick Wass, File AP Photo