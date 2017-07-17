Winners Manila Flamini and Giorgio Misini of Italy perform in the synchronized swimming technical mixed duet final competition at the Swimming World Championships in the City Park, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017.
Winners Manila Flamini and Giorgio Misini of Italy perform in the synchronized swimming technical mixed duet final competition at the Swimming World Championships in the City Park, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017. MTI via AP Zsolt Czegledi
Winners Manila Flamini and Giorgio Misini of Italy perform in the synchronized swimming technical mixed duet final competition at the Swimming World Championships in the City Park, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017. MTI via AP Zsolt Czegledi

Sports

July 17, 2017 5:25 AM

Minisini, Flamini get Italy's 1st gold at swimming worlds

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Giorgio Minisini and Manila Flamini earned Italy its first gold medal of the world swimming championships by winning the mixed duet technical synchronized swimming competition on Monday.

Minisini and Flamini finished with a total of 90.2979 points, edging Russia's Mikhaela Kalancha and Aleksandr Maltsev by just 0.034 of a point.

The Italian pair impressed the judges with a choreography called, "A Scream from Lampedusa," created by Russian synchronized swimmer Anastasia Ermakova, and dedicated to the huge numbers of migrants arriving on the Italian island between Sicily and Tunisia every year.

Their win brings Italy's medal tally at the worlds to one gold, one silver and three bronze.

Bill May and Kanako Spendlove claimed bronze, the United States' first medal of the championships, with 87.6682 points. Spendlove won four medals (one gold, three silver) at the worlds in 2003 and 2005 when she was representing Japan.

The women's 3-meter springboard final and men's 10-meter platform final in synchronized diving were taking place later Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video