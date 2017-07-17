IAAF provisionally suspends Fredericks in payment probe

Track and field's governing body, the IAAF, has provisionally suspended its Council member Frank Fredericks while he is investigated for alleged corruption suspected of being linked to the 2016 Olympics hosting vote.
The independent Athletics Integrity Unit says its request for an interim ban on Fredericks, a former sprinter from Namibia, was granted by the IAAF disciplinary panel.
Fredericks, an International Olympic Committee member, is also being investigated by the IOC ethics panel over a near-$300,000 payment he received on Oct. 2, 2009 on the day Rio de Janeiro won the 2016 Olympic hosting vote.
Fredericks denies wrongdoing, though previously offered to step aside from his IOC work and his IAAF duties except his Council position.
He plans to contest the suspension at a hearing, the integrity unit says.
