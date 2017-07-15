Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, during their Women's Singles semifinal match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Sports

July 15, 2017 5:06 AM

The Latest: Roof closed for women's final at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon.

With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time.

___

12:45 p.m.

With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club.

The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open.

Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open.

