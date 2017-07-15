Sports

July 15, 2017 4:46 AM

Venus Williams to face Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon final

The Associated Press
LONDON

With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club.

The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open.

Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video