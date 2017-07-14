Sports

July 14, 2017 6:15 PM

Australia plays Thailand at Melbourne in World Cup qualifier

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia

Football Federation Australia said Saturday that the Socceroos will play Thailand at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Sept. 5 in their final World Cup qualifying group game.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has previously said he doesn't mind where the game is held, as long as the pitch gives his squad the best possible home advantage on the road to Russia 2018.

The third-place Socceroos are locked in a Group B fight with Japan, who they play away on Aug. 31, and Saudi Arabia for the two automatic World Cup spots.

Japan leads the group with 17 points, with Saudi Arabia and Australia on 16 points each. All three teams have played eight matches.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video