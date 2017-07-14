Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo

Sports

July 14, 2017 5:14 AM

The Latest: Play in men's semifinals starts at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1:10 p.m.

Play in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon has started.

Marin Cilic is serving to Sam Querrey in the opening game on Centre Court.

The winner of the match will face either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday's final. Federer and Berdych will play in the second match on Centre Court.

___

12:45 p.m.

In search of an eighth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will play for a place in his 11th final at the All England Club.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion will face 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych in the semifinals Friday on Centre Court.

Federer is 18-6 against Berdych, but the 11th-seeded Czech beat Federer in the quarterfinals during his run to the final seven years ago.

In the first semifinal match, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia will face Sam Querrey. The 24th-seeded American eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video