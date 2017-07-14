Ajax paired with Nice in Champions League qualifying round

FILE - This is a Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo of Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri as he kicks a ball during a training session at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri who collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game in Austria on Saturday July 8, 2017 has suffered "severe and permanent brain damage." The Dutch club says "it received very bad news regarding the condition of Abdelhak Nouri" after doctors at a hospital in Innsbruck woke up the player from an induced coma. AP Photo