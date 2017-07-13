China's Shanshan Feng tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
China's Shanshan Feng tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Seth Wenig AP Photo
China's Shanshan Feng tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Sports

July 13, 2017 6:07 PM

Shanshan Feng leads in rain-delayed US Women's Open

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Shanshan Feng shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 and held a one-shot lead over Amy Yang on Thursday when the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at a quiet Trump National Golf Club was suspended by darkness.

Despite complaints over playing the biggest event in women's golf on a course owned by President Donald Trump, there were no apparent protests Thursday over his comments about women. The road outside the club was relatively traffic-free and those in in attendance were there for the golf.

The only problem was the weather. Lightning delayed play for 2 hours, 5 minutes late in the afternoon and 30 players were still on the course when the horn sounded to stop play for the day at 8:33 p.m. Play was scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. Friday.

Lydia Ko played in the same threesome with Feng and finished at 68 along with top-ranked So Yeon Ryu, the only two-time winner this year on the LPGA Tour. Carlota Ciganda also was 4 under with a hole left.

Feng started her round on the 10th hole and played the back side in 5 under, rolling in five birdies. The Chinese star added another at No. 1 and then parred her last eight holes. She won the major LPGA Championship in 2012 for the first of her seven LPGA Tour titles.

Yang has two seconds, a third and a fourth in the event in the last five years. The South Korean player had six birdies and a bogey. She took advantage of the back nine, playing it in 4 under.

Former Open winner Cristie Kerr and Megan Khang were the best U.S. finishers, tied at 69. Amateur Rachel Heck, the 15-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, who is the youngster player in the field, also was at 3 under with five holes to play. Third-ranked Lexi Thompson was at 71, along with Stacy Lewis.

Defending champion Brittany Lang had a 72 in a round where the players who teed off in the morning had the better conditions.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot 79.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video