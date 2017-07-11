Hancock, Plew among WSU named WCL all-stars

Former Kennewick High and current Washington State baseball players J.J. Hancock and Dillon Plew were named West Coast League All-Stars.
Hancock is hitting .385 for the Walla Walla Sweets with four doubles, two triples, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.
Plew is hitting ..327 for the Yakima Valley Peppins. He has hit three home runs, leads the team with 26 runs scored and is tied for second with 18 RBIs.
Outfielders Derek Chapman (Bend Elks) and Dugan Shirer (Wenatchee AppleSox) and pitcher Collin Maier (AppleSox) also are WSU players who were named all-stars.
The WCL All-Star Game is July 18 at Yakima County Stadium, with a home run derby planned for July 17.
