Burbank’s Turner brings home rodeo prize

Taylor Turner, the talented basketball player who graduated from Columbia-Burbank last month, can add rodeo champion to her list of accomplishments.
She won the breakaway roping title July 8 at the Silver State International Rodeo, a prestigious event in Winnemucca, Nev., for high school and junior competitors.
Turner was in 18th place after the first go (3.94 seconds), moved up to eighth with a consistent 4.01 in the second go, then posted the top time in the entire event with a 2.71 in the short go to move into first.
A star on the Burbank basketball team, she was named All-State and Herald All-Area and was the SCAC East MVP.
