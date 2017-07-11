Richland National alive at all-star tourney

The Richland National 11s improved to 2-1 at the Little League All-Star tournament in Vancouver with Monday’s 10-0 win over River View.
Dallas Bennett, Jake Tonn, Alec Ammerman and Nate McClelland split five innings of work on the mound, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 12.
Seven players had hits for Richland, with six batters each driving in a run.
On Sunday, RNLL lost 4-0 to Mill Creek after winning their opener earlier in the day.
Richland was held to just two hits. Carter Dickhuas threw an inning of scoreless relief.
Comments