Ill man stunned to see himself on a baseball card – is reduced to tears by reason why

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card Pause 0:27 Racing with Brittney Zamora 1:21 Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:11 VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:25 VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:00 VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:18 VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:42 VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 0:11 Minor league baseball player smashes stadium light with monster home run 1:51 VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations. Courtesy of Heather Winfree Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations. Courtesy of Heather Winfree Alexa Ard/McClatchy