Will Power, of Australia, leads the field at the start of an IndyCar Series auto race Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Will Power, of Australia, leads the field at the start of an IndyCar Series auto race Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo
Will Power, of Australia, leads the field at the start of an IndyCar Series auto race Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo

Sports

July 09, 2017 5:07 PM

Helio Castroneves wins in Iowa to end 3-year drought

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer
NEWTON, Iowa

Helio Castroneves dominated the IndyCar race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his first victory since 2014.

The 42-year-old Castroneves led 217 of 300 laps, giving powerhouse Team Penske its first victory on Iowa's short oval in 11 tries.

It also was the 30th career win for Castroneves, the Brazilian who was winless since the first race of the Belle Isle doubleheader in Detroit in June 2014.

J.R. Hildebrand was a career-best second, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Will Power and Graham Rahal.

Series leader Scott Dixon finished eighth, two weeks after winning at Road America.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora
VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

View More Video