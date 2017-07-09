Youth baseball: Richland National 11s pull out state victory

LITTLE LEAGUE
Dallas Bennett hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, Luke Fundak went 3-for-4 and scored three times, and the Richland National All-Star 11s scored a 10-9 win over Aberdeen on Sunday at the state tournament in Vancouver.
Bennett finished with three RBIs. John Corbin, Jake Tonn and Nate McClelland each had two hits for Richand, with Corbin and McClelland driving in two runs apiece.
AMERICAN LEGION
Carsten Manderbach and Bradley Poletski each drove in three runs, and Bristol McElroy went the distance on a five-hitter as the AAA Hanford Flames rolled to a 13-1 win over the Yakima Beetles on Sunday.
Poletski doubled twice and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Gage Young, Brian Sands and Austin Young each drove in a pair of runs.
On Saturday, the Flames beat the Thurston County Bandits 8-0, with Ryan Nix and Chorde Durflinger combining on a six-hitter. Poletski had three more hits and two RBIs in the game.
That made it a 10-hit weekend for Poletski, who went 4-for-4 with three runs scored in an 8-3 win over the Beetles on Friday. Troy Simpkins was 3-for-4 and scored twice in the game.
Comments