Sports

July 10, 2017 1:44 PM

Mid-Columbia TV/radio sports listings for July 10-16

Monday, July 10

Television

BASKETBALL

5 p.m. FS1 — Big3 games (delay)

GOLF

1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, first round

MLB

5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 — Home Run Derby

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m. ESPNU — Atlanta vs. Chicago

1:30 p.m. NBA — Miami vs. Washington

3 p.m. ESPNU — Brooklyn vs. New Orleans

3:30 p.m. NBA — Houston vs. Phoenix

5 p.m. ESPNU — Denver vs. Toronto

5:30 p.m. NBA — Golden State vs. Cleveland

7 p.m. ESPN2 — L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee

7:30 p.m. NBA — L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento

TENNIS

4 a.m. ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, round of 16

5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, round of 16

Radio

NWL

7 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Eugene

Tuesday, July 11

Television

CYCLING

5:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 10

GOLF

1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, second round

MLB

5 p.m. FOX — All-Star Game

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m. NBA — San Antonio vs. Portland

1:30 p.m. ESPNU — Utah vs. Memphis

3 p.m. NBA — Chicago vs. Washington

3:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Boston

5 p.m. NBA — Miami vs. Dallas

5:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Golden State vs. Minnesota

POKER

4:30 p.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event

SOCCER

4:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Costa Rica vs. Canada

7 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Honduras vs. French Guiana

TENNIS

5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, women’s quarterfinals

ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, women’s quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 12

Television

BASEBALL

6 p.m. MLB — 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game, at Tacoma

CYCLING

5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 11

GOLF

1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m. ESPNU — Playoff, first round, teams TBA

1:30 p.m., 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 NBA — Playoff, first round, teams TBA

3 p.m., 5, 7 ESPN2 — Playoff, first round, teams TBA

POKER

5 p.m. ESPN — World Series of Poker, Main Event

SPECIALS

5 p.m. ABC — The 25th ESPYS

SOCCER

3:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Panama vs. Nicaragua

6 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, United States vs. Martinique

TENNIS

5 a.m. ESPN, ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, men’s quarterfinals

Radio

NWL

7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City

Thursday, July 13

Television

CYCLING

4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 12

EXTREME SPORTS

6 p.m. ESPN — X Games

GOLF

2:30 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, first round

10:30 a.m. GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round

11 a.m. FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, first round

1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round

4 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m., 3, 5, 7 ESPN2 — Playoff, second round, teams TBA

1:30 p.m., 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 NBA — Playoff, second round, teams TBA

SOCCER

5 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, El Salvador vs. Curacao

7:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Mexico vs. Jamaica

TENNIS

5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, women’s semifinals

Radio

NWL

7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City

Friday, July 14

Television

AUTO RACING

8:45 a.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, practice

10 a.m., noon NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, practice

11 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One, British Grand Prix, first practice, (delay)

1:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, qualifying

BOXING

7 p.m. SHO — Baranchyk vs. Smith, Sims Jr. vs. Chinea, Dezurn vs. Lopez, Greer Jr. vs. Davila

CYCLING

5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 13

EXTREME SPORTS

11 a.m. ESPN2 — X Games

6 p.m. ESPN — X Games

GOLF

2:30 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, second round

10:30 a.m. GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round

11 a.m. FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, second round

1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round

3 p.m. NBCSN — American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev. (delay)

4 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round

KICKBOXING

8 p.m. ESPN2 — Glory 43, Cavalari vs. Zhuravlev (delay)

MLB

4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

5 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m., 3 ESPNU — Playoff, third round, teams TBA

1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m. NBA — Playoff, third round, teams TBA

POKER

5 p.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event

SOCCER

4:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Costa Rica vs. French Guiana

7 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Canada vs. Honduras

TENNIS

5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals

VOLLEYBALL

3 a.m. NBCSN — FIVB World Grand Prix, United States vs. Turkey (delay)

2 p.m. ESPN2 — President’s Cup, women’s quarterfinals

Radio

MLB

5 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NWL

7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City

Saturday, July 15

Television

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. CNBC — Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying,

8 a.m. CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, qualifying

9:30 a.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, final practice

1 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200

3:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying (delay)

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. SWX — NWL, Salem-Keizer at Spokane

BOXING

5 p.m. FOX — Figueroa vs. Guerrero

6:50 p.m. HBO — Berchelt vs. Miura, Corrales vs. Castellanos

CYCLING

5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 14

EXTREME SPORTS

10 a.m. ABC; noon, 4 p.m. ESPN — X Games

GOLF

7 a.m. GOLF; 9:30 a.m. NBC — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round

10 a.m. GOLF, noon CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round

11 a.m. FOX — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, third round

Noon GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round

Noon NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, second round

3 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round

MLB

1 p.m. FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

4 p.m. FS1 — Texas at Kansas City

4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. MLB — Cleveland at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (in progress)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

1 p.m., 3, 5 ESPN2 — quarterfinals, teams TBA

7 p.m. ESPNU — quarterfinals, teams TBA

POKER

11 a.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event

SOCCER

12:30 p.m. LIFE — NWSL, North Carolina at Portland

4 p.m. FXX — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Nicaragua vs. United States

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Men, International friendly, Los Angeles (MLS) vs. Manchester United (Premier League)

TENNIS

6 a.m. ESPN, noon ABC (delay) — Wimbledon Championships, women’s final

WNBA

6 p.m. NBA — Atlanta at Seattle

VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m. ESPN2 — President’s Cup, women’s semifinals

8:30 p.m. ESPN — World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s gold-medal match

Radio

MLB

4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NWL

6 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Boise

Sunday, July 16

Television

AUTO RACING

4 a.m. FS1 — FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring

4:30 a.m. CNBC — Formula One, British Grand Prix

10 a.m. FOX — Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 2

Noon CNBC — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto

Noon NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301

CYCLING

4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 15

EXTREME SPORTS

10 a.m. ABC; noon ESPN — X Games

GOLF

7 a.m. GOLF; 9:30 a.m.. NBC — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round

10 a.m. GOLF; noon CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round

11 a.m. FOX — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round

Noon GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round

Noon NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, final round

3 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round

MLB

10 a.m. TBS — Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

11 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m. ESPN — Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m. FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims

Noon FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

3 p.m., 5 p.m. ESPN2 — Semifinal, teams TBA

POKER

11 a.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event

SOCCER

5:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Curacao vs. Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m. ESPN, noon ABC (replay) — Wimbledon Championships, men’s final

TRACK & FIELD

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League (delay)

WNBA

Noon NBA — Washington at New York

4 p.m. NBA — Phoenix at Minnesota

VOLLEYBALL

1 a.m. (Monday) ESPN — World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match (delay)

Radio

MLB

11 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NWL

6 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Boise

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore. 1:21

Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
Racing with Brittney Zamora 0:27

Racing with Brittney Zamora

View More Video