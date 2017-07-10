Mid-Columbia TV/radio sports listings for July 10-16

Monday, July 10
Television
BASKETBALL
5 p.m. FS1 — Big3 games (delay)
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, first round
MLB
5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 — Home Run Derby
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m. ESPNU — Atlanta vs. Chicago
1:30 p.m. NBA — Miami vs. Washington
3 p.m. ESPNU — Brooklyn vs. New Orleans
3:30 p.m. NBA — Houston vs. Phoenix
5 p.m. ESPNU — Denver vs. Toronto
5:30 p.m. NBA — Golden State vs. Cleveland
7 p.m. ESPN2 — L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee
7:30 p.m. NBA — L.A. Lakers vs. Sacramento
TENNIS
4 a.m. ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, round of 16
5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, round of 16
Radio
NWL
7 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Eugene
Tuesday, July 11
Television
CYCLING
5:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 10
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, second round
MLB
5 p.m. FOX — All-Star Game
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m. NBA — San Antonio vs. Portland
1:30 p.m. ESPNU — Utah vs. Memphis
3 p.m. NBA — Chicago vs. Washington
3:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Boston
5 p.m. NBA — Miami vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Golden State vs. Minnesota
POKER
4:30 p.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event
SOCCER
4:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Costa Rica vs. Canada
7 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Honduras vs. French Guiana
TENNIS
5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, women’s quarterfinals
ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, women’s quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 12
Television
BASEBALL
6 p.m. MLB — 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game, at Tacoma
CYCLING
5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 11
GOLF
1 p.m. GOLF — Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m. ESPNU — Playoff, first round, teams TBA
1:30 p.m., 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 NBA — Playoff, first round, teams TBA
3 p.m., 5, 7 ESPN2 — Playoff, first round, teams TBA
POKER
5 p.m. ESPN — World Series of Poker, Main Event
SPECIALS
5 p.m. ABC — The 25th ESPYS
SOCCER
3:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Panama vs. Nicaragua
6 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, United States vs. Martinique
TENNIS
5 a.m. ESPN, ESPN2 — Wimbledon Championships, men’s quarterfinals
Radio
NWL
7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City
Thursday, July 13
Television
CYCLING
4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 12
EXTREME SPORTS
6 p.m. ESPN — X Games
GOLF
2:30 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, first round
10:30 a.m. GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round
11 a.m. FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, first round
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round
4 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m., 3, 5, 7 ESPN2 — Playoff, second round, teams TBA
1:30 p.m., 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 NBA — Playoff, second round, teams TBA
SOCCER
5 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, El Salvador vs. Curacao
7:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Mexico vs. Jamaica
TENNIS
5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, women’s semifinals
Radio
NWL
7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City
Friday, July 14
Television
AUTO RACING
8:45 a.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, practice
10 a.m., noon NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, practice
11 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One, British Grand Prix, first practice, (delay)
1:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, qualifying
BOXING
7 p.m. SHO — Baranchyk vs. Smith, Sims Jr. vs. Chinea, Dezurn vs. Lopez, Greer Jr. vs. Davila
CYCLING
5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 13
EXTREME SPORTS
11 a.m. ESPN2 — X Games
6 p.m. ESPN — X Games
GOLF
2:30 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, second round
10:30 a.m. GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round
11 a.m. FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, second round
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round
3 p.m. NBCSN — American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev. (delay)
4 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round
KICKBOXING
8 p.m. ESPN2 — Glory 43, Cavalari vs. Zhuravlev (delay)
MLB
4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
5 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m., 3 ESPNU — Playoff, third round, teams TBA
1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m. NBA — Playoff, third round, teams TBA
POKER
5 p.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event
SOCCER
4:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Costa Rica vs. French Guiana
7 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Canada vs. Honduras
TENNIS
5 a.m. ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals
VOLLEYBALL
3 a.m. NBCSN — FIVB World Grand Prix, United States vs. Turkey (delay)
2 p.m. ESPN2 — President’s Cup, women’s quarterfinals
Radio
MLB
5 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NWL
7:15 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Everett at Tri-City
Saturday, July 15
Television
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. CNBC — Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying,
8 a.m. CNBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200, qualifying
9:30 a.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301, final practice
1 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Overton’s 200
3:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying (delay)
BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. SWX — NWL, Salem-Keizer at Spokane
BOXING
5 p.m. FOX — Figueroa vs. Guerrero
6:50 p.m. HBO — Berchelt vs. Miura, Corrales vs. Castellanos
CYCLING
5 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 14
EXTREME SPORTS
10 a.m. ABC; noon, 4 p.m. ESPN — X Games
GOLF
7 a.m. GOLF; 9:30 a.m. NBC — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, third round
10 a.m. GOLF, noon CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round
11 a.m. FOX — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, third round
Noon GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round
Noon NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, second round
3 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round
MLB
1 p.m. FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
4 p.m. FS1 — Texas at Kansas City
4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m. MLB — Cleveland at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (in progress)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
1 p.m., 3, 5 ESPN2 — quarterfinals, teams TBA
7 p.m. ESPNU — quarterfinals, teams TBA
POKER
11 a.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event
SOCCER
12:30 p.m. LIFE — NWSL, North Carolina at Portland
4 p.m. FXX — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Nicaragua vs. United States
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Men, International friendly, Los Angeles (MLS) vs. Manchester United (Premier League)
TENNIS
6 a.m. ESPN, noon ABC (delay) — Wimbledon Championships, women’s final
WNBA
6 p.m. NBA — Atlanta at Seattle
VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m. ESPN2 — President’s Cup, women’s semifinals
8:30 p.m. ESPN — World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, women’s gold-medal match
Radio
MLB
4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NWL
6 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Boise
Sunday, July 16
Television
AUTO RACING
4 a.m. FS1 — FIA World Endurance, Six Hours of Nurburgring
4:30 a.m. CNBC — Formula One, British Grand Prix
10 a.m. FOX — Formula E, Qualcomm New York City ePrix, Race 2
Noon CNBC — IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto
Noon NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Overton’s 301
CYCLING
4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 15
EXTREME SPORTS
10 a.m. ABC; noon ESPN — X Games
GOLF
7 a.m. GOLF; 9:30 a.m.. NBC — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, final round
10 a.m. GOLF; noon CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round
11 a.m. FOX — USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, final round
Noon GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round
Noon NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, final round
3 p.m. GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round
MLB
10 a.m. TBS — Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
11 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m. ESPN — Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m. FS1 — UFC Fight Night, prelims
Noon FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
3 p.m., 5 p.m. ESPN2 — Semifinal, teams TBA
POKER
11 a.m. ESPN2 — World Series of Poker, Main Event
SOCCER
5:30 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, Curacao vs. Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m. ESPN, noon ABC (replay) — Wimbledon Championships, men’s final
TRACK & FIELD
6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League (delay)
WNBA
Noon NBA — Washington at New York
4 p.m. NBA — Phoenix at Minnesota
VOLLEYBALL
1 a.m. (Monday) ESPN — World Series of Beach Volleyball: President’s Cup, men’s gold-medal match (delay)
Radio
MLB
11 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NWL
6 p.m. KFLD 870 AM — Tri-City at Boise
Comments