Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe, left, watches his solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Sports

July 06, 2017 10:32 PM

Dodgers rally in 9th to beat D-backs 5-4 to complete sweep

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES

Chris Taylor singled in the winning run in the bottom of a four-run ninth inning, helping the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 5-4 victory over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Taylor's bases-loaded single off T.J. McFarland eluded the desperate stab of left fielder Ray Fuentes and scored Logan Forsythe.

Josh Fields (4-0) got the win after a run-scoring balk in the top of the ninth.

Fernando Rodney (3-3) took the loss, having given up a bases-loaded walk to Forsythe that left the Dodgers trailing 4-2 with no outs.

Jake Lamb homered twice for Arizona, including a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth.

