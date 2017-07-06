Sports

Leipzig signs French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin from PSG

The Associated Press
LEIPZIG, Germany

Leipzig, which will be playing in the Champions League for the first time this coming season, has signed French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga side says the 20-year-old Augustin, who was reportedly also of interest to league rivals Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin, has signed a five-year deal.

Augustin has made his way through all of France's national youth sides, winning the Under-19 European Championship last year. He had been part of PSG's senior squad since 2015.

Kicker magazine reports Leipzig is paying 13 million euros ($14.7 million) for the transfer.

Augustin is the club's sixth signing of the offseason after Yvon Mvogo from Young Boys Bern, Philipp Koehn from Stuttgart Under-19s, Bruma from Galatasaray, Ibrahima Konate from Sochaux, and Konrad Laimer from sister club RB Salzburg.

