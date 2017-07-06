Sports

Germany back atop FIFA rankings with Confederations Cup win

Germany leads the FIFA rankings again after the 2014 World Cup winner added the Confederations Cup title on Sunday.

Victory by a second-string squad lifted Germany up two places, and Brazil and Argentina fell to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Portugal rises four to No. 4 after its third-place finish in Russia.

Switzerland climbs to No. 5 by beating the Faeroe Islands to extend its perfect record in World Cup qualifying.

Poland rises to No. 6, above Confederations Cup runner-up Chile.

Colombia, France and Belgium complete the top 10 though all fell three places.

Mexico, fourth-placed at the Confederations Cup, leads CONCACAF teams at No. 16. The United States falls 12 to No. 35.

Iran leads Asia at No. 23, one ahead of Africa's best, Egypt, which drops four.

