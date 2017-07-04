After accident, Olympian Nieto wants to walk for his wedding

Jamie Nieto, a two-time Olympic high jumper who is recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered 14 months ago after a mistimed backflip, looks in the mirror while getting his tuxedo fitted ahead of his July wedding, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. On good days, Nieto can shuffle 130 steps without a cane or walker. That's an important distance for the two-time Olympic high jumper. By his estimation, 130 paces takes him from the altar to the church door for his wedding on July 22. Jae C. Hong AP Photo