July 04, 2017 8:52 AM

AP source: Wizards agree to 1-year deal with Mike Scott

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free-agent forward Mike Scott has agreed to a $1.7 million, one-year contract with the Washington Wizards.

The person who confirmed the agreement to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it won't become official until the free agency moratorium period ends on Thursday.

The deal between Scott and the Wizards was first reported by ESPN.

The 6-foot-8 Scott, a second-round pick out of Virginia in 2012, played 281 games over five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

His best season was 2013-14, when he averaged 9.6 points per game. He played only 18 games with the Hawks last season because of a knee injury before being traded to the Phoenix Suns, who waived him. He last appeared in a game on Feb. 15.

