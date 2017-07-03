Sports

Suns sign top pick Jackson, guard Mike James

The Phoenix Suns have signed top draft pick Josh Jackson to a four-year deal that includes two one-year team options.

Phoenix also signed guard Mike James, an NBA rookie who played five professional seasons in Europe, on Monday.

A standout at Kansas, Jackson was selected with the fourth overall pick of last month's draft. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points on 51 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone season in Lawrence. He will make his professional debut with the Suns' NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-1 James averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists in 25 games with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League last season. He once scored 52 points in a game while at Lamar.

