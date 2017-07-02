Sports

July 02, 2017 11:52 AM

Tennis Integrity Unit provisionally suspends Isaac Frost

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Tennis Integrity Unit has provisionally suspended Australian tennis player Isaac Frost with immediate effect.

It says the suspension "will remain in place until the conclusion of Tennis Integrity Unit investigations into alleged breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program."

The statement on Sunday added: "During this period Mr Frost, most recently ranked 1498, is excluded from competing in, or attending, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis."

It gave no further details.

The 28-year-old Frost was previously sanctioned under the sport's anti-corruption program for not co-operating with a TIU investigation. He was suspended from October 2013 to September 2014.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 1:11

VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings
VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:25

VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1

View More Video

Sports Videos